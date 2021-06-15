Estás leyendo: La UE y EEUU logran un acuerdo para poner fin a la disputa de dos décadas por los subsidios a Boeing y Airbus

Airbus-Boeing La UE y EEUU logran un acuerdo para poner fin a la disputa de dos décadas por los subsidios a Boeing y Airbus

Se cierra una etapa de restricciones arancelarias millonarias a piezas clave de uno y otro bloque. 

La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, este miércoles en Estrasburgo.
La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, este miércoles en Estrasburgo. JULIEN WARNAND / EFE

La Unión Europea y Estados Unidos han logrado un acuerdo para poner fin a casi dos décadas de disputa por los respectivos subsidios a Airbus y Boeing, una tensión comercial que había derivado en una batalla arancelaria por la que exportaciones claves de cada bloque quedaron gravadas con miles de millones de euros.

El compromiso de poner fin a este conflicto quedará recogido en la declaración conjunta que Estados Unidos y la UE difundirán este mismo martes y que recogerá la hoja de ruta de "varios años" para resolver las diferencias, según han confirmado fuentes comunitarias a Europa Press.

El consenso se anuncia coincidiendo con la visita del presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, a Bruselas, en donde este mismo martes participa en una cumbre bilateral Estados Unidos-UE junto a la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, y el presidente del Consejo, Charles Michel.

El documento que suscribirán Biden, Von der Leyen y Michel fue ya presentado la víspera a los embajadores de los Veintisiete.

El primer paso para rebajar las tensiones se dio el pasado marzo, cuando las dos partes acordaron suspender los aranceles impuestos tanto al sector aeroespacial como a otras producciones durante un periodo de cuatro meses, con el objetivo de facilitar la negociación.

