Airbus pone en riesgo 3.500 empleos en Europa al dejar de fabricar el 'superjumbo' A380

El grupo europeo Airbus ha anunciado este jueves que dejará de fabricar su avión gigante A380 en 2021. Lo hace porque el principal cliente de este aparato, Emirates, ha decidido modificar una parte de sus encargos para sustituirlos por los modelos A330-900 y A350-900, que le parecen más eficientes.
La compañía ha alertado de que en las "próximas semanas" comenzará a dialogar con los agentes sociales, ya que la finalización del A380 afectará a entre 3.000 y 3.500 puestos de trabajo. En España, las instalaciones de Getafe (Madrid), Illescas (Toledo) y Puerto Real (Cádiz), se encargan, entre otras actividades, de fabricar varias piezas para el superjumbo A380.
El avión más grande del mundo, con espacio para 544 pasajeros en su formato estándar, fue diseñado para desafiar al legendario 747 de Boeing, pero nunca logró afianzarse, ya que las aerolíneas han mostrado su predilección por una nueva generación de aviones más pequeños y ágiles.
Emirates, que de acuerdo con los pedidos vigentes hasta ahora debía haber recibido en total 162 aviones A380, finalmente sólo se quedará con 123 y, a cambio, ha suscrito un nuevo contrato con Airbus por 40 unidades del A330-900 y 30 del A350-900.
"No hay una base que sustente la producción del A380, a pesar de todos los esfuerzos de venta que hemos realizado con otras aerolíneas en los últimos años", ha explicado el consejero delegado de Airbus, Tom Enders.
"Sin embargo, el aumento de la producción del A320 actualmente en marcha y el nuevo pedido de aviones realizado por Emirates ofrecerán un número importante de oportunidades de movilidad interna", ha destacado Airbus.
Su beneficio crece un 29%
Airbus, en cualquier caso, consiguió una rentabilidad récord el pasado año gracias a un volumen de entregas sin parangón en su historia (en especial 800 aviones comerciales) y su consejo propondrá a la junta el reparto de un dividendo récord de 1,65 euros por acción, un 10% más. En total la compañía consiguió incrementar el pasado año su beneficio en un 29%.
