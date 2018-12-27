Trabajadores y patronal han llegado este jueves a un acuerdo por el que Alcoa ha accedido a prorrogar hasta el próximo 15 de enero el plazo para negociar el ERE en sus plantas de A Coruña y Avilés.
La decisión se ha tomado tras un maratoniano encuentro que durante todo el día ha reunido en el hotel Tryp Alameda de Madrid a los representantes sindicales y de la compañía, que todavía continúan cerrando los detalles del acuerdo, según han informado fuentes sindicales.
La reunión, iniciada a las 10.00 horas, se producía en el último día para la negociación del expediente de extinción y bajo la petición de los sindicatos para extender este periodo hasta mediados del próximo mes, algo que finalmente se ha acordado.
Feijóo pide al Gobierno "soluciones urgentes" ante "problemas graves"
Durante toda la jornada se han vivido escenas de reivindicación tanto ante el hotel en el que tenía lugar el encuentro como ante la fábrica de Alcoa en Avilés, una de las amenazadas de cierre junto a la de A Coruña.
En declaraciones a los medios, el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, aseguraba esta misma mañana que, mientras el Gobierno central "no se dé cuenta de que tiene un grave problema y de que, ante problemas graves se necesitan soluciones urgentes", él no es "optimista" en relación al conflicto de Alcoa.
"Nuestra postura es conocida y no ha variado. Creemos que hay un problema muy serio del precio de la energía para las industrias electrointensivas", ha esgrimido Feijóo, quien ha insistido en que, desde el principio, la Xunta reivindica dos pasos: que Alcoa "se siente a negociar" y que, "simultáneamente", el Gobierno central plantee "un precio competitivo" para la energía electrointensiva.
