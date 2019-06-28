Público
Alcola cancela la venta de las plantas de A Coruña y Avilés

Alega que el fondo de inversión suizo Parter "no cumple con las garantías financieras" acordadas.

Marcha de los trabajadores de Alcoa hasta el Ministerio de Industria, en un manifestación en la que han pedido una solución de futuro para las plantas de Avilés (Asturias) y A Coruña. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Alcoa paraliza la venta de las plantas de A Coruña y Avilés al fondo de inversión suizo Parter por "no cumplir las garantías financieras" acordadas. La compañía estaba negociando la compra de las plantas, cuyo plazo acababa este domingo.

