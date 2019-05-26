Alertan de la fabricación de motores defectuosos en la planta de Renault en Valladolid

Un popular motor de gasolina fabricado entre 2012 y 2016 en la planta de Renault de Valladolid podría presentar un importante defecto de diseño. En total, unas 340.000 unidades podrían verse afectadas.
El problema consiste en que el motor estaría realizando un consumo excesivo de aceite que podría, a la larga, provocar averías más graves. Los vehículos que llevan este motor son los modelos de Renault como Clio, Captur, Megane, Scénic, Kadjar, Kangoo, Dacia Duster, Lodgy y Dokker, así como los Nissan Qashqai, Juke y Pulsar, según recoge El Mundo.
Otros modelos de Mercedes también podrían estar afectados ya que comparten este propulsor.
