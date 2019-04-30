El Consejo de Administración de As, reunido este 30 de abril en Madrid, ha nombrado a Vicente Jiménez director del periódico, que sustituye en el cargo a Alfredo Relaño y que tomará el relevo el próximo 1 de junio. Por su parte, Relaño, director del diario desde 1996, seguirá ligado PRISA y será presidente de honor de As, según informa el Grupo.

El Consejo de Administración de AS, que se ha reunido este mediodía de forma extraordinaria, ha expresado su reconocimiento y agradecimiento a Relaño, "sin cuya contribución no podría entenderse la importancia de As como un referente imprescindible de la información deportiva en España y en Latinoamérica".

Jiménez Navas ha sido director general de la Cadena Ser durante tres años y director adjunto de El País durante casi nueve años

Vicente Jiménez Navas (Barcelona, 56 años), es licenciado en Periodismo por la Facultad de Ciencias de la Información de la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona. El barcelonés dirigía desde el año pasado las emisoras latinoamericanas de Prisa tras haber sido director general de la Cadena Ser durante tres años y director adjunto de El País durante casi nueve años.

Alfredo Relaño (Madrid, 1951) ha estado vinculado al grupo Prisa desde 1976, cuando entró en El País como redactor de deportes, sección de la que fue redactor jefe de 1985 a 1987.

También ha estado vinculado a la Cadena Ser, en la que al final de la década de los 80 puso en marcha el espacio nocturno El larguero. Además, fue director de deportes de Canal + de 1989 a 1996. Fue en ese año cuando se hizo cargo del As. Relaño seguirá ligado a PRISA y será presidente de honor del diario.