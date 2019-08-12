El coste de alquilar una habitación en un piso compartido en España se ha encarecido un 2,9% en el último año, hasta situarse en 340 euros al mes de media, según el estudio publicado por idealista, que muestra que la oferta de habitaciones se ha disparado un 26,9% en el mismo tiempo.
En la ciudad de Barcelona, donde las rentas de la vivienda completa han aumentado un 3% interanual, el alquiler de habitaciones se ha encarecido un 2,9%, mientras que en Madrid el incremento ha sido del 3,1%, algo por debajo del aumento del 3,6% del precio de las viviendas completas.
El mayor incremento de precio se ha registrado en Pamplona (+15,8%), seguido por Almería (+13,3%), Alicante (+12%) y Logroño (+10,3%). Por el contrario, el precio se ha reducido en seis capitales, siendo Cádiz donde más han caído (-6,1%), mientras que en Ciudad Real se han reducido un 4,7% y un 2,5% en Burgos.
Madrid y Barcelona acumulan el 34% y el 19% respectivamente de todas las habitaciones que se anuncian en el portal inmobiliario
Barcelona es la ciudad con las habitaciones más caras del país, ya que se solicitan 442 euros mensuales por alquilarlas. Le siguen San Sebastián (425 euros mensuales), Palma (417 euros) y Madrid (415 euros). Ciudad Real es, en cambio, la ciudad más económica de entre las analizadas por idealista (156 euros mensuales), seguida por Cáceres (164 euros), Badajoz (169) y Jaén (185 euros).
Según los datos de idealista, más de la mitad de toda la oferta de pisos compartidos se reparte entre las ciudades de Madrid y Barcelona, ya que acumulan el 34,1% y el 19,2% de todas las habitaciones que se anuncian en España. Les siguen Valencia, con el 9,2% de los anuncios, Sevilla (5,6%) y Granada (3,5%).
Por último, el portal inmobiliario destaca que las personas que comparten piso tienen una edad media de 30 años, viven en el centro de las grandes ciudades, no fuman ni permiten que se fume en la vivienda y no tienen ni admiten mascota. En la mayoría de los pisos compartidos conviven hombres y mujeres (71%), mientras que el 24,9% sólo tiene inquilinas femeninas y el 4,1%, solo compañeros masculinos.
