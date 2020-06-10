Estás leyendo: Amancio Ortega cobrará 646,8 millones en 2020 por el dividendo Inditex

La multinacional textil recorta un 60% la retribución a los accionistas (hasta los 0,35 euros por título), y pospone un año el pago del dividendo extraordinario previsto.

El fundador y máximo accionista de Inditex, Amancio Ortega, en A Coruña, en una foto de julio de 2016. AFP/Miguel Riopa
Amancio Ortega, fundador y principal accionista de Inditex, recibirá más de 646,8 millones de euros en 2020 con motivo del dividendo a cuenta del ejercicio 2019 del grupo textil, a razón de 0,35 euros por acción.

El empresario gallego cuenta con 1.848 millones de acciones de Inditex, que equivalen al 59,294% del capital de la compañía.

Según informó este miércoles Inditex a través de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), la compañía repartirá un dividendo de 0,35 euros por acción, lo que supone un 60% menos respecto al dividendo repartido en el ejercicio anterior, de 0,88 euros por acción (0,66 euros de dividendo ordinario y 0,22 euros de extraordinario), y que supuso que Ortega cobrase un dividendo total de más de 1.626 millones de euros.

El consejo de administración de Inditex propondrá a la junta de accionistas, que tendrá lugar el próximo 14 de julio, un dividendo ordinario de 35 céntimos por acción a pagar el 2 de noviembre de 2020.

Por otro lado, la compañía ha decidido posponer un año el pago del dividendo extraordinario de un euro bruto por acción, que estaba previsto realizar en los años 2019 (ya pagado por importe de 0,22 euros brutos por acción), 2020 y 2021, y que ahora será pagado en los años 2019 (ya pagado por importe de 0,22 euros brutos por acción), 2021 y 2022.

