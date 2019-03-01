La presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Botín, ganó 9,77 millones de euros en 2018 y tuvo una aportación a su plan de pensiones de 1,23 millones de euros, con lo que en total recibió 11,01 millones de euros, un 4% más que en 2017.
De los 9,77 millones, Botín recibió en metálico 6,245 millones, un 10% más, en tanto que el dinero destinado a la hucha para su jubilación se redujo un 54,3%, hasta 1,234 millones, según la información remitida a la CNMV. La máxima ejecutiva del Santander acumula ya en su plan de pensiones más de 46 millones de euros a cierre de 2018.
El consejero delegado y número dos de la entidad, José Antonio Álvarez, ganó 7,95 millones de euros en 2018, y recibió en su plan de pensiones 1,05 millones, por lo que en total obtuvo 9 millones en el ejercicio, un 1,2% más. El ejecutivo acumula en su fondo de pensiones 16,63 millones.
El vicepresidente Rodrigo Echenique, mano derecha de Botín, se embolsó 5,09 millones de euros, un 19 % más, y, a punto de jubilarse, cuenta con un plan dotado con más de 13 millones de euros.
Estos incrementos salariales se producen en un año en el que el beneficio del Banco Santander aumentó un 18% y el dividendo por acción un 4,5%.
El Consejo de Administración del Banco Santander obtuvo una remuneración de 28,91 millones de euros en 2018, un 9,4% menos que en el ejercicio anterior.
El conjunto de la alta dirección de la entidad, formado por dieciocho personas, percibió 60,26 millones de euros en 2018, un 8,1% menos que un año antes, cuando contaba con un miembro más.
