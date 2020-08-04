Estás leyendo: Ana Botín compra otro medio millón de euros en acciones del Santander tras la publicación de resultados semestrales

Ana Botín compra otro medio millón de euros en acciones del Santander tras la publicación de resultados semestrales

La última gran operación realizada por la presidenta del banco fue el pasado marzo, cuando adquirió otro millón de títulos a través de su sociedad Cronje.

La presidenta de Banco Santander, Ana Botín, en la junta general de accionistas de 2019. E.P.
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La presidenta de Banco Santander, Ana Botín, ha adquirido otras 300.000 acciones de la entidad a un precio medio de 1,83 euros por título, lo que supone un desembolso cercano a los 550.000 euros.

Según consta en los registros de la Bolsa de Londres (LSE, por sus siglas en inglés), Botín no ha realizado esta operación de forma directa, sino que la ha canalizado a través de Cronje, una sociedad de su propiedad al 100%.

La compra se articuló el pasado viernes 31 de julio (dos días de la presentación de los resultados semestrales del banco) mediante una única orden con la que se hizo con 300.000 acciones, a un precio de 1,83 euros cada una, coincidiendo con el precio más bajo registrado en más de 20 años.

La última gran compra de acciones ejecutada por la presidenta del banco fue el pasado mes de marzo, cuando adquirió otro millón de acciones de la entidad a un precio medio de 3,32 euros por título, también a través de Cronje.

En ese caso, la compra se articuló mediante dos órdenes que tuvieron lugar los días 27 y 28 de febrero. La presidenta se hizo con 500.000 acciones en cada jornada, a un precio de 3,39 euros y 3,26 euros unitarios, respectivamente.

