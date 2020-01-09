Público
Anticorrupción pide imputar al ex consejero delegado de Dia por falsedad y administración desleal

La Fiscalía propone citar como investigados a otros trabajadores de la compañía de supermercados en el marco de la causa que instruye el juez Alejandro Abascal. 

El ex consejero delegado de Dia, Ricardo Currás. E.P.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha solicitado al Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional que cite a declarar en calidad de investigado al ex consejero delegado de Dia Ricardo Currás por presuntos delitos de administración desleal y falsedad en las cuentas durante su gestión, según informan en fuentes jurídicas.

La diligencia se insta en el marco de la causa que instruye el juez Alejandro Abascal a partir, por un lado, de la querella presentada por un grupo de accionistas minoritarios de la compañía y, por otro, de una denuncia interpuesta por el también ya ex consejero delegado Borja de la Cierva contra sus predecesores por el estado de las cuentas.

Además de llamar a Currás, la Fiscalía propone citar como investigados a otros trabajadores de la compañía de distribución, si bien ninguno con un cargo de tanta responsabilidad, de acuerdo a las mismas fuentes.

Entre los querellados por los accionistas minoritarios estaban también Antonio Coto, que sustituyó a Currás tras su cese en agosto de 2018 y el propio De La Cierva.

Asimismo, la propuesta de diligencias incluye la toma de declaración como peritos de los auditores de Ernst & Young que revisaron las cuentas de Día y elaboraron informe sobre su estado en esa fase previa a la entrada de la rusa LetterOne del magnate Mikhaíl Fridman como accionista mayoritaria.

