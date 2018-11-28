Público
Bankia Anticorrupción rechaza la 'doctrina Botín' y pide mantener a las acusaciones en Bankia

Considera que el presunto perjuicio derivado de la salida a Bolsa de la entidad no se limitó únicamente al FROB.

El expresidente de Bankia Rodrigo Rato junto al resto de acusados, durante la primera sesión del juicio por la salida a Bolsa de la entidad en 2011 que se celebra en la Audiencia Nacional de San Fernando de Henares. /EFE

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha rechazado este lunes aplicar en el juicio por la salida a bolsa de Bankia la denominada "doctrina Botín", que supondría eliminar del proceso a las acusaciones populares, al considerar que el presunto perjuicio derivado de dicha operación no se limitó únicamente al FROB.

La llamada 'doctrina Botín' fue adoptada por el Tribunal Supremo en 2007 para cerrar el caso de las cesiones de crédito en el que estaba implicado el presidente del Banco Santander, Emilio Botín, y establecía que las acusaciones populares no podían pedir la apertura de juicio oral cuando la fiscalía y los perjudicados hubieran solicitado el sobreseimiento de la causa.

