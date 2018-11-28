La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha rechazado este lunes aplicar en el juicio por la salida a bolsa de Bankia la denominada "doctrina Botín", que supondría eliminar del proceso a las acusaciones populares, al considerar que el presunto perjuicio derivado de dicha operación no se limitó únicamente al FROB.
La llamada 'doctrina Botín' fue adoptada por el Tribunal Supremo en 2007 para cerrar el caso de las cesiones de crédito en el que estaba implicado el presidente del Banco Santander, Emilio Botín, y establecía que las acusaciones populares no podían pedir la apertura de juicio oral cuando la fiscalía y los perjudicados hubieran solicitado el sobreseimiento de la causa.
(Habrá ampliación)
