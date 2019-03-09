El presidente de la Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, defendió este viernes medidas para garantizar transparencia salarial en las empresas y dar a conocer los salarios de todos los trabajadores.
Esta medida serviría para combatir la brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres en los negocios privados. Actualmente, y según datos de CEOE, la brecha salarial se sitúa actualmente en un 12,2%.
Esta afirmación en favor de la transparencia salarial choca con los últimos acontecimientos en torno al salario de Garamendi. La institución y el propio presidente no quisieron hacer pública su remuneración, según desveló El Economista el pasado mes de enero.
Brecha salarial en declive
Aunque la brecha salarial ajustada –que permite observar las diferencias de salarios por géneros ante un mismo puesto de trabajo– se ha reducido en casi un tercio entre 2002 y 2014, al pasar del 16,9 al 12,2%, las remuneraciones salariales totales percibidas por las mujeres españolas en 2014 fueron un 23% inferiores a las de los hombres, según datos del INE.
Si se tienen en cuenta las diferencias en el número de horas trabajadas, esa brecha se reduce al 14%. En el informe, PwC ha elaborado un modelo econométrico que permiten comparar los salarios por hora de hombres y mujeres, aislando los efectos generados por las diferencias en las características socioeconómicas y del puesto de trabajo.
Si se desglosa la brecha salarial según los distintos componentes del salario, se observa que la brecha es más reducida en el salario base (5,9%) que en el resto de compensaciones salariales (28,7%).
Esto se debe a que algunas compensaciones adicionales al salario base, como horas y pagas extra, nocturnidad o turnicidad, están más presentes en tipologías de trabajos y sectores con mayor presencia masculina, y que no son discriminatorias en sí mismas.
