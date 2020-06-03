Estás leyendo: Arabia Saudí y Rusia llegan a un acuerdo para extender los recortes del petróleo

Arabia Saudí y Rusia llegan a un acuerdo para extender los recortes del petróleo

Pactanprolongar un mes el histórico recorte de la producción negociado en abril en el marco de la alianza OPEP+ para estabilizar el mercado.

Una estanción de bombeo en miniatura elaborada por una impresora 3D frente al logo de la OPEP. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Moscú

Actualizado:

EFE

Rusia y Arabia Saudí han llegado a un acuerdo en principio para prolongar un mes el histórico recorte de la producción de petróleo negociado en abril pasado en el marco de la alianza OPEP+ para estabilizar el mercado, informó hoy la agencia oficial TASS.

"Hemos acordado que es necesario prolongarlo al menos un mes. Después analizaremos la situación", señaló a la agencia una fuente que participa en las negociaciones.

La décima reunión ministerial extraordinaria de la alianza OPEP+ que se celebró a mediados de abril acordó reducir su producción en 9,7 mbd durante los meses de mayo y junio.

La rebaja se iba a suavizar hasta 7,7 mbd entre el julio y diciembre, y hasta 5,8 mbd entre enero de 2021 y abril de 2022.

La fuente de TASS añadió que los ministros de Energía de Rusia y Arabia Saudí están constantemente en contacto y tienen un "entendimiento común" sobre cómo proceder.

Al mismo tiempo, siempre de acuerdo con la agencia rusa, Moscú y Riad no están satisfechos con el cumplimiento por parte de otros países en mayo de sus recortes, por lo que no se fijará una reunión ministerial de la OPEP+ "hasta que se resuelva el problema del cumplimiento de las cuotas".

En principio la reunión estaba prevista para los días 9 y 10 de junio, pero los países de la OPEP y los no OPEP estudiaban adelantarla a mañana.

Otra fuente citada por TASS confirmó que al final solamente se celebrará una reunión técnica este jueves en la que las partes abordarán "el impacto de la pandemia del coronavirus en el mercado petrolero y harán previsiones para los próximos meses".

El Kremlin no ha querido pronunciarse sobre la fecha de una posible reunión de los ministros de la alianza OPEP+ ni tampoco el Ministerio de Energía.

El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, de momento no tiene entre sus planes mantener conversaciones sobre este asunto, señaló este miércoles el portavoz presidencial, Dmitri Peskov.

