Las asambleas de trabajadores de Nissan ratifican el preacuerdo de ERE con la empresa

Las asambleas de trabajadores de Nissan afiliados a Sigen-Usoc, CC.OO. y UGT han ratificado en sendas reuniones este sábado el preacuerdo alcanzado el jueves con la dirección de la compañía para el recorte de plantilla de 600 personas, a través de 550 prejubilaciones y 50 bajas voluntarias incentivadas.
Fuentes de Sigen-Usoc (mayoritario en los comités de empresa) han explicado que en su asamblea no ha habido votos contrarios al preacuerdo de los afiliados y que han recogido nuevas propuestas pero que "no alteran la filosofía final del acuerdo".
La sección sindical de CCOO en Nissan ha informado en su cuenta de Twitter de que su afiliación ha aprobado "por unanimidad el texto del preacuerdo" en la asamblea, a la que ha asistido el secretario general del sindicato en Catalunya, Javier Pacheco.
En un comunicado, la sección sindical de la UGT en Nissan Zona Franca y Montcada también ha informado de que su asamblea de afiliados ha ratificado con un 85% de los votos el preacuerdo del jueves que, además de las prejubilaciones, incluye la "garantía por parte de la dirección de una inversión de 70 millones en una planta de pintura en Zona Franca".
El preacuerdo contempla un plan de prejubilaciones con una compensación del 85% del salario neto hasta la jubilación a los 63 años (proceso que irá del 13 de junio a marzo de 2020) y un plan de bajas incentivadas, con adhesión voluntaria hasta el 31 de marzo de 2020.
