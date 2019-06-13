Público
Banco Popular La Audiencia cita como imputados a los dos últimos presidentes del Popular por la crisis del banco

El expresidente del Popular, Emilio Saracho, inaugurará el próximo 2 de octubre las declaraciones de los investigados por la gestión de la entidad, en una comparecencia de dos días a la que sucederá la de su predecesor en el cargo, Ángel Ron, citado para el 8 y 9 de ese mes.

El expresidente del Banco Popular Emilio Saracho durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión del Congreso que investiga la crisis financiera y el rescate bancario. (EMILIO NARANJO | EFE)

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 4 de la Audiencia Nacional, José Luis Calama Teixeira, ha citado en calidad de querellados a los expresidente del extinto Banco Popular Emilio Saracho y Ángel Ron en relación a las presuntas irregularidades que habrían llevado a la quiebra a la entidad financiera, de la que ahora es propietario el Banco Santander.

En concreto, Saracho está citado dos días consecutivos, el 2 y el 3 de octubre, a las nueve de la mañana, mientras Ron deberá comparecer ante Calama una semana después y también en dos sesiones programadas los días 8 y 9. Asimismo, el juez ha citado al exconsejero delegado Francisco Gómez Martín los días 15 y 16 de octubre y al exvicepresidente Roberto Higuera, este ya a final de mes, el 30 y el 31 de octubre y también a partir de las 9 de la mañana.

Todas las declaraciones se sucederán desde octubre hasta finales de año

Esta primera ronda de declaraciones se produce practicadas diligencias como el informe del Banco de España y de la CNMW sobre la situación del Banco Popular con aquella cúpula directiva y una vez se ha decidido que el Banco Santander no sea tratado como imputado de cara a la posible responsabilidad penal en que hubiera podido incurrir la entidad financiera que compró en 2017 por un euro, asumiendo su deuda.

El juez ya avanzó este miércoles en un auto que todas las declaraciones se sucederán desde octubre y a final de año, decisión que ha adoptado a instancia de algunas defensas que tenían problemas de agenda en el mes de septiembre.

