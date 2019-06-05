Público
Johnson & Johnson La Audiencia investiga a Johnson & Johnson por presunto fraude en la comercialización de prótesis de cadera defectuosas

Los indicios se basan en la declaración del doctor Anthony Nargol, un testigo "que podría acreditar el conocimiento de los defectos y de sus gravísimas consecuencias por parte de los responsables en España de su importación y distribución".

Johnson and Johnson./REUTERS

La Audiencia Nacional está investigando a la multinacional Johnson & Johnson, una de las mayores farmacéuticas a nivel mundial, por presunto fraude en la comercialización de prótesis de caderas defectuosas que llegaron a implantarse en multitud de pacientes y que, solo en EEUU, le han costado más de 100 millones de euros en indemnizaciones.

Según el auto, al que ha tenido acceso El Confidencial, los indicios se basan en la declaración del doctor Anthony Nargol, un testigo "que podría acreditar el conocimiento de los defectos y de sus gravísimas consecuencias por parte de los responsables en España de su importación y distribución".

Solo en EEUU, la multinacional ya ha invertido más de 100 millones de euros en indemnizaciones

El Juzgado Central número 6, encargado de la instrucción del caso, citó a declarar, de acuerdo al mismo medio, a Enrique Álvarez López, Margarida Neves y Ángel Ignacio Cano, tres cargos directivos al frente de la división española de la empresa. Todos ellos se negaron a declarar, al igual que el actual representante legal de la sociedad, Pablo Arias Sanjuan. Sin embargo, según ha podido saber El Confidencial, serán llamados de nuevo al orden a finales de este mes. 

A los hasta ahora investigados por presunto fraude, los afectados piden que se sumen Graham Isaak, ingeniero responsable del diseño de la prótesis, y Shally Katherin, vicepresidenta para asuntos regulatorios a nivel mundial y encargada de catalogar las prótesis como aptas para su uso. Por el momento, ninguno ha podido ser localizado y los afectados no descartan solicitar su busca y captura internacional.

