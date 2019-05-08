La Audiencia limita a diez las acusaciones particulares del caso Banco Popular

La Audiencia Nacional ha decidido agrupar las acusaciones particulares del caso Banco Popular en tan solo diez para la buena gestión del procedimiento, según ha confirmado el despacho Unive Abogados, que ha sido uno de los seleccionados.
El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional José Luis Calama ha decidido limitar a diez (de las cientos personadas) el número de acusaciones permitidas en la causa tras concluir el periodo de alegaciones abierto.
El juez lo ha decidido así para facilitar la buena gestión del procedimiento y por el perjuicio que podría causar tal cantidad de partes en la buena llevanza de la investigación.
Unive Abogados, que fue una de las querellas iniciales que dio inicio al procedimiento penal contra Banco Popular y su consejo de administración, se mantendrá en la defensa de los cientos de afectados a los que representa.
El despacho ha iniciado una ronda de contactos con otras representaciones de afectados para lograr que el mayor número de perjudicados posible pueda acceder al procedimiento penal, "de forma que sus legítimos intereses sean respetados", ha comunicado.
Respecto al resto de representaciones designadas, el magistrado ha primado a los grandes inversores (fondos de inversión y otros afectados tenedores de un elevado número de acciones de la entidad) y asociaciones de afectados.
De esta forma, la investigación continuará su curso con solo diez acusaciones particulares en las que deberán integrarse cualquier nuevo afectado que quiera unirse a la causa.
