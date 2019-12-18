El Grupo PSA -del que forman parte Peugeot y Citroën- y Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) han firmado este miércoles un acuerdo vinculante que facilita la fusión de ambas empresas con el fin de consolidarse como cuarto fabricante mundial del sector de la automoción por volumen y el tercero por ingresos.
Según destaca PSA, de la combinación propuesta surgirá "un líder del sector con la capacidad de gestión, los medios, recursos y escala necesarios para capitalizar con éxito las oportunidades que ofrece la nueva era de movilidad sostenible".
En concreto, la empresa resultante de la fusión alcanzará un volumen de ventas anuales de 8,7 millones de unidades y unos ingresos combinados de casi 170.000 millones de euros.
El nuevo grupo cuenta con uno de los mayores márgenes en sus principales mercados de Europa, Norteamérica y Latinoamérica, además de la oportunidad de remodelar la estrategia en otras regiones.
PSA y FCA esperan que La fusión genere unos ingresos anualizados aproximados de 3.700 millones de euros en sinergias, lo que, en principio, permitirá evitar el cierre de plantas como consecuencia de la transacción. De hecho, prevén que con las sinergias se obtenga un flujo de caja neto positivo desde el primer año.
El acuerdo de fusión contempla que el presidente de FCA, John Elkann, continúe como presidente del nuevo grupo y que el consejero delegado de PSA, Carlos Tavares, siga con este mismo puesto en la nueva compañía. Además, el consejo contará con una mayoría de consejeros independientes.
