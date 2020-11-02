Estás leyendo: Las ventas de turismos se desploman un 21% en el último mes

Automóviles Las ventas de turismos se desploman un 21% en el último mes

La Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes de Automóviles y Camiones (Anfac) informa de que se han comercializado un 36% de vehículos menos que en 2019.

Un trabajador camina junto a un vehículo de muestra en un concesionario de la firma francesa Renaul.
Un trabajador camina junto a un vehículo de muestra en un concesionario de la firma francesa Renaul. — Nick Carey / Reuters

Las matriculaciones de turismos alcanzaron las 74.228 unidades en el mes de octubre, lo que supone un descenso del 21% con respecto al mismo mes del año anterior.

Según informa la Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes de Automóviles y Camiones (Anfac), en el acumulado del año, se han comercializado 669.662 unidades, un 36,8% menos que en el mismo periodo del año anterior.

La patronal explica que la evolución negativa de la pandemia junto con la incertidumbre al respecto de las consecuencias sociales y económicas de la misma provocan una caída generalizada de las ventas, que podría ser aún peor sin los planes de apoyo aprobados para el sector.

Todos los canales reducen sus ventas, con especial incidencia en el canal de alquiladores, que cae un 46,2%, hasta las 2.884 unidades. Por su parte, el canal de particulares registra un profundo descenso en el mes, del 22,7% y 37.974 unidades.

En cuanto a los comerciales ligeros, en octubre se matricularon 16.574 vehículos de este tipo, un 3,9% menos que en el mismo mes del año pasado. En el acumulado, la caída se queda en el 30,7%, con 125.861 unidades.

El canal de alquiladores registra crecimientos en el mes del 58,5%, hasta las 3.071 unidades, pero no consigue compensar la caída del conjunto del año. Por su parte, el canal de autónomos cae cerca de un 14% y las empresas, un 10,5% en el mes de octubre.

Por último, las matriculaciones de vehículos industriales, autobuses, autocares y microbuses descendieron un 28,2% durante octubre, con 2.777 unidades entregadas. Además, acumulan una caída del 28,6% en los primeros diez meses del año, con un total de 16.960 vehículos matriculados.

