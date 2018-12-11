El peaje de las nueve autopistas de peaje rescatadas y gestionadas por el Ministerio de Fomento bajará una media del 30% a partir del próximo 15 de enero de 2019, según ha anunciado el titular de este Departamento, José Luis Ábalos. "Ello generará un aumento del tráfico de estas vías y de sus ingresos", ha indicado el ministro sobre estas nueve vías durante su intervención el 'El Ágora' de El Economista.
Las autopistas en las que Fomento bajará el peaje son las cuatro radiales de Madrid, la Madrid-Toledo, la que une la capital con el aeropuerto de Barajas, la Ocaña-La Roda, la Cartagena-Vera y la Circunvalación de Alicante. Se trata de las nueve vías de pago que quebraron durante la crisis, que el Ministerio de Fomento rescató a comienzos de este año y que desde entonces gestiona a través de su sociedad pública Seittsa.
En estas autopistas no se aplicará así la subida media de 1,67% que registrará partir del 1 de enero el peaje en el resto de vías de pago de la red estatal. Este incremento es el que resulta de la fórmula de actualización anual automática que el Gobierno y el sector concesional pactaron en 2002.
