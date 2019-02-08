Público
El AVE suma su sexto récord anual al cerrar 2018 con 21,3 millones de viajeros, un 3,7%

El número de viajeros de trenes de alta velocidad representa el 4,20% del total de pasajeros que Renfe transportó el pasado año.

Una mujer entra en un tren AE en la estación de Atocha de Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Renfe transportó 21,3 millones de viajeros en sus trenes de Alta Velocidad el pasado año, lo que supone ganar un millón de nuevos pasajeros, crecer un 3,7% y lograr así el sexto año consecutivo de récord de viajeros con este servicio.

El número de usuarios del AVE viene creciendo anualmente desde que a comienzos de 2013, y ante la caída de pasajeros de 2012, se bajó un 11% el precio de todos los billetes y Renfe emprendió su estrategia de promociones comerciales.

El aumento de usuarios de este servicio también es consecuencia de la paulatina puesta en servicio de nuevas líneas y tramos de Alta Velocidad y el consiguiente aumento de servicios.

No obstante, el número de viajeros de trenes AVE que realizan servicios de largo recorrido y circulan en todo su viaje por vías de AVE representa el 4,20% del total de pasajeros que Renfe transportó el pasado año en todos sus distintos trenes y servicios.

La compañía pública cerró el pasado ejercicio con un total de 507 millones de viajeros transportados, volumen con el que volvió a niveles precrisis, dado que recuperó la cota de los 500 millones que no alcanzaba desde 2008.

En cuanto a la Alta Velocidad, en caso de sumar los pasajeros de los trenes AVE de largo recorrido, a los de trenes Avant, regionales que circulan por estas vías, y los de Larga Distancia que realizan parte de su recorrido también por ellas, dio servicio a un total de 38,5 millones de usuarios.

En concreto, el Avant transportó a 8,68 viajeros el pasado año, y los trenes de Larga Distancia que realizan parte de su recorrido por vías del AVE, 8,5 millones de pasajeros.

Servicios públicos subvencionados

Respecto a los trenes de Cercanías y Media Distancia convencional, los que tienen consideración de servicio público y, por tanto, reciben una subvención pública de unos 1.000 millones de euros), elevaron un 4,1% el número de pasajeros, hasta sumar 474 millones.

En un comunicado, Renfe destacó el aumento de usuarios de las Cercanías de Madrid y Barcelona, que crecieron un 6% y un 2,4%, respectivamente, el pasado año.

