Banca digital Los cinco grandes bancos suman 66,8 millones de clientes digitales

Entre enero y junio, Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Bankia y Sabadell logran aumentar  tanto el número de usuarios multicanal como el porcentaje que estos representan respecto a la base de clientes activos totales

Los cinco grandes bancos españoles sumaban un total de 66,8 millones de clientes digitales al cierre de junio. E.P.

Los cinco grandes bancos españoles sumaban un total de 66,8 millones de clientes digitales al cierre de junio, frente a los 60,3 millones que tenían al finalizar el año 2017, lo que supone un aumento del 10,8%.

En los últimos seis meses, todas aumentaron tanto el número de usuarios multicanal como el porcentaje que estos representan respecto a la base de clientes activos totales.

De esta manera, el 45,4% de los clientes activos de la gran banca utilizaba los canales online al cierre del primer semestre, frente al 42,5% del inicio del año.

Banco Santander contaba con 28,3 millones de clientes digitales a nivel de grupo, un 11,4% más que seis meses antes, que representaban el 47% de clientes activos. Solo en España, esta cifra alcanzaba los 4,2 millones de usuarios, una cuota del 40%.

BBVA tenía un 46% de clientes activos digitales, frente al 42% de un semestre antes. Esto supone un aumento del 11,06% del total de clientes digitales, que alcanzaron los 25,1 millones a nivel de grupo al cierre del semestre. En España, la entidad contaba con 4,5 millones de clientes digitales, el 56% del total.

De su lado, CaixaBank aglutinaba un 42%, un punto más que al cierre de 2017. Así, la entidad presidida por Jordi Gual tenía 5,8 millones de clientes digitales, frente a los 5,7 millones del semestre precedente, lo que implica un aumento del 1,75%.

Por su parte, el 40,9% de los clientes activos de Bankia era digital (2,9 millones), frente al 40,5% de diciembre, cuando contaba con alrededor de 2,2 millones de clientes multicanal.

Finalmente, Sabadell, cuyos 4,7 millones de clientes digitales suponen un 51% de su base total de clientes activos, incrementó su cifra en un 6,8% en seis meses. Al cierre de 2017, el porcentaje de clientes online del total de usuarios activos era del 48%.

Las cinco grandes entidades financieras españolas avanzan así en sus planes estratégicos, que contemplan la digitalización y la captación de clientes en los canales digitales como uno de los puntos clave de cara a los próximos años.

