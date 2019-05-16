Público
Banca Europa multa con 1.068 millones a cinco bancos por participar en cárteles de cambio de divisas

Según la Comisión Europea estos acuerdos "socavaron la integridad del sector", por ello han decidido sancionar a las entidades, Barclays, RBS, Citigroup, JPMorgan y MUFG.

Banderas de la Unión Europea en el exterior de la sede de la Comisión Europea, en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman

La Comisión Europea (CE) impuso este jueves una multa de 1.068 millones de euros a los bancos Barclays, RBS, Citigroup, JPMorgan y MUFG por su participación en dos cárteles en los mercados de cambio de divisas con once monedas diferentes, acuerdos que según Bruselas "socavaron la integridad del sector".

Una investigación de la CE determinó que varios agentes de los bancos involucrados "intercambiaron información sensible y planes de intercambio, y ocasionalmente coordinaron sus estrategias a través de salas de chat en internet", lo que les permitió "tomar decisiones informadas" sobre si comprar o vender moneda y cuándo hacerlo.

