El banco central de la India no sorprende y baja los tipos de interés por quinta vez

Recorta el precio para las operaciones 'repo' al 5,15% para impulsar el crecimiento económico, que se encuentra en su punto más bajo de los últimos seis años.

El logo del Banco de la Reserva de India (RBI, en sus siglas en inglés) en el interior de su sede en Nueva Delhi. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

El Banco de la Reserva de la India (RBI, por sus siglas en inglés) recortó el viernes los tipos de interés por quinta vez consecutiva, intensificando los esfuerzos para impulsar el crecimiento económico, que se encuentra en su punto más bajo de los últimos seis años.

El RBI mantuvo su posicionamiento "acomodaticio" y dijo que mantendría esta línea "mientras sea necesario" para reactivar el crecimiento, al tiempo que aseguraba que la inflación se mantenga en consonancia con el objetivo del organismo.

El Comité de Política Monetaria, integrado por seis miembros, redujo el tipo de interés de las operaciones repo (utilizadas como referencia del coste del dinero) en 25 puntos básicos, hasta situarlo en el 5,15%, en línea con las expectativas. El tipo de interés de las operaciones de repo inversa se redujo al 4,9%.

En una encuesta de Reuters, la mayoría de los analistas habían pronosticado que el Comité de Política Monetaria (MPC, por sus siglas en inglés) reduciría la tasa de repos al 5,15%. Los seis miembros del MPC votaron a favor de un recorte de tarifas y a favor de mantener la postura acomodaticia, dijo la declaración.

Las repos (del inglés Repurchase Agreement) son acuerdos en los que una parte compradora presta efectivo y recibe un activo (un bono) como garantía de la contraparte, con el compromiso de la parte vendedora de recomprarlo en cierta fecha, pagando el efectivo más intereses. 

