Banco de España La morosidad de la banca cierra 2019 por debajo del 5% por primera vez en 10 años

Los créditos dudosos caen hasta 57.192 millones de euros, un 18,6% por debajo de 2018 y el nivel mínimo desde octubre de 2008.

Fachada del edificio del Banco de España, en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
Madrid

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

La morosidad de la banca española, que se mide con el porcentaje de créditos impagados en relación con la financiación total concedida, se redujo de nuevo en diciembre de 2019, hasta el 4,79%, con lo que cayó por debajo del 5% por primera vez en casi diez años, desde octubre de 2009. De ese modo, encadena seis ejercicios consecutivos de descensos y marcando un nuevo mínimo desde julio de 2009.

Según los datos del Banco de España, el descenso fue de 1,02 puntos porcentuales en un año y de 0,2 puntos frente al mes de noviembre.

La tasa de mora inició su tendencia ascendente a raíz de la crisis económica en España, sobrepasando el umbral del 5% en noviembre de 2009 por primera vez desde 1996.

Los créditos dudosos cayeron hasta 57.192 millones de euros, un 18,6% por debajo de 2018 y el nivel mínimo desde octubre de 2008. Respecto a la variación mensual, se anotaron once meses de descensos y el recorte fue del 5,1%.

Asimismo, el crédito total del sector descendió por noveno año consecutivo (-1,22%) en 2019, hasta 1,193 billones de euros, aunque a lo largo del ejercicio su comportamiento fue ascendente en algunos meses. Respecto a noviembre, el crédito total se redujo un 1%.

Las provisiones de las entidades financieras se situaron en 35.633 millones de euros al cierre de 2019, un 16,88% menos que un año antes y un 4,75% menos que en noviembre.

