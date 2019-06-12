Público
El Banco de España multa al Santander con 4,5 millones por infracciones "muy graves" del Banco Popular

La entidad es la responsable debido a su condición de sucesor universal por comprar el Banco Popular. Son dos infracciones muy graves tipificadas en la ley sobre disciplina e intervención de las entidades de crédito.

La presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Botín, durante la junta general de accionistas del Banco Santander. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

El Banco de España ha impuesto dos multas por importe conjunto de 4,5 millones de euros a Banco Santander, en su condición de sucesor universal de Banco Popular, por la comisión de dos infracciones muy graves tipificadas en la ley sobre disciplina e intervención de las entidades de crédito.

En concreto, ha fijado una sanción de 1,5 millones por incumplir la normativa del Banco de España en lo relativo a la entrega y el contenido preceptivo que debe contener la información precontractual y contractual facilitada a los clientes, el cálculo de la TAE y el cobro de comisiones por servicios no prestados.

Asimismo, ha impuesto una multa de 3 millones de euros a la misma entidad tras haberse detectado incumplimiento de la ley en materia de compensaciones y comisiones en supuestos de amortización anticipada y aplicación de cláusulas de redondeo del tipo de interés. 

La fecha de resolución de estas sanciones es del 26 de octubre de 2018, pero se han hecho públicas este miércoles tras hacerse firmes en la vía administrativa. 
Fuentes cercanas a Banco Santander han indicado que la entidad va a presentar un recurso en vía judicial contra la resolución.

