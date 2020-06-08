El Banco de España prevé una recesión con fuerte caída en el segundo trimestre

madridActualizado:
MADRID, 8 jun (Reuters) - El producto interior bruto (PIB) de España podría contraerse entre el 16% y el 21,8% en el segundo trimestre por la pandemia de la covid-19, antes de empezar a recuperarse en la segunda mitad del año, dijo el lunes el Banco de España al presentar un nuevo conjunto de proyecciones para el país basadas en varios escenarios económicos.
La fuerte contracción prevista de abril a junio, que se producirá después de una caída del 5,2% en la producción económica de los tres primeros meses del año, arrastrará a España a la recesión por las medidas de confinamiento impuestas a mediados de marzo para frenar el avance de la enfermedad causada por el nuevo coronavirus.
El banco central cree que la economía española comenzará a recuperarse en la segunda parte del año y que el PIB caiga entre un 9 y un 11% en el conjunto de 2020, una horquilla más optimista que su anterior escenario central, que apuntaba a una caída de entre el 9,5 y el 12,4%.
La contracción del 5,2% del primer trimestre fue la caída más pronunciada desde el inicio de la serie histórica en 1970 y duplica la del peor trimestre de 2009, en el punto álgido de la crisis financiera mundial.
"En el segundo trimestre, el período afectado por las medidas de contención de la pandemia tiene una duración notablemente mayor, por lo que, a pesar de que desde comienzos de mayo haya comenzado a relajarse gradualmente el confinamiento, el retroceso del producto de la economía española será significativamente más elevado", dijo el Banco de España.
El organismo también pronosticó el lunes un escenario más severo, y menos probable, en el que la economía podría caer hasta un 15,1% en 2020, y dijo que no podía descartar escenarios más adversos debido a la incertidumbre actual.
Este peor escenario tendría en cuenta "episodios intensos de nuevas infecciones" que requerirían medidas de confinamiento adicionales y estrictas.
