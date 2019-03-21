Público
El Banco de Inglaterra mantiene los tipos y condiciona cualquier futura decisión al resultado del brexit

El banco central británico apunta que la respuesta de la política monetaria al divorcio del Reino Unida de la UE, "sea cual sea su forma, no será automática y podría ir en cualquier sentido".

El edificio del Banco de Inglaterra (BoE, según sus siglas en inglés), en la City londinense. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

El Comité de Política Monetaria del Banco de Inglaterra (BoE, por sus siglas en inglés) ha decidido por unanimidad mantener los tipos de interés de Reino Unido en el 0,75%, mientras que también ha votado a favor de no introducir variaciones en sus medidas no convencionales de estímulo monetario, según ha informado la autoridad monetaria este jueves, a la expectativa de cómo evolucionen las negociaciones sobre la retirada del Reino Unido de la UE.

De este modo, los miembros del Comité del BoE han votado en bloque a la hora de mantener en 10.000 millones de libras esterlinas (11.522 millones de euros) la emisión de reservas del banco central para financiar la compra de deuda corporativa, así como de continuar con el programa de 435.000 millones de libras esterlinas (501.209 millones de euros) de compra de bonos soberanos.

En su análisis, la Vieja Dama de Threadneedle Street ha advertido de que las cambiantes expectativas respecto de la naturaleza y momento del brexit siguieron generando volatilidad en los precios de los activos del Reino Unido, afectando particularmente a la cotización de la libra esterlina, mientras que pesaron en la confianza y la actividad económica a corto plazo, sobre todo en la inversión de las empresas.

"Las perspectivas económicas continuarán dependiendo de forma significativa de la naturaleza y el momento de la retirada de la UE", ha subrayado la institución, añadiendo que la nueva relación comercial entre Reino Unido y Europa determinará si la transición es brusca o sin sobresaltos, así como la respuesta de los hogares y empresas.

De este modo, el BoE ha reiterado que la senda apropiada de su política monetaria irá en función del efecto de estos factores sobre la demanda, la oferta y el tipo de cambio.

"La respuesta de la política monetaria al brexit, sea cual sea su forma, no será automática y podría ir en cualquier sentido", ha apostillado.

