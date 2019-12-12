Público
El Banco Nacional Suizo mantiene los tipos negativos ante el aumento de los riesgos

La entidad, que tiene el su tipo de interés de referencia al -0,75%, se compromete a permanecer activo en los mercados de divisas para aliviar la presión alcista sobre el franco. 

Detalle de la fachada de la sede del Banco Nacional Suizo, en Berna. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

El Banco Nacional Suizo anunció el jueves su decisión de mantener su política monetaria ultraexpansiva en un intento por mantener a raya unos riesgos económicos que considera mayores en la actualidad, a pesar de las críticas en Suiza por sus tipos de interés negativos para mantener bajo control el valor refugio del franco suizo.

El banco congeló su tipo de interés de referencia al -0,75%, tal y como esperaban todos los analistas consultados por Reuters. Asimismo, mantuvo el tipo de los depósitos a la vista de los bancos en el -0,75%.

El banco central suizo se comprometió a permanecer activo en los mercados de divisas para aliviar la presión alcista sobre el franco, que este año ha ganado un 3% frente al euro. El BNS volvió a señalar que el franco tiene una valoración "muy alta", tal y como predijo la encuesta.

El banco también rebajó las expectativas de inflación para 2020 y 2021.

"Los riesgos para la economía mundial continúan con una inclinación a la baja", dijo el BNS en un comunicado. "Entre ellos, los principales siguen siendo las tensiones comerciales y la posibilidad de que la persistente debilidad de la actividad manufacturera se extienda al conjunto de la economía".

Por otro lado, el Gobierno de Suiza mantuvo sus cautelosas perspectivas para la economía del país en sus últimas previsiones, sumándose al banco al citar las tensiones comerciales y la ralentización global que considera que continuará ejerciendo presión sobre el crecimiento durante el próximo año. 

