La Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) ha presentado su primera demanda civil contra Banco Popular en defensa de 300 afectados para reclamar más de 7,5 millones de euros, según ha informado en un comunicado.
OCU ha explicado que durante 2018 y lo que va de este año encargó la realización de un informe pericial para fundamentar su demanda, el cual recoge todos los elementos objetivos y acontecimientos sucedidos hasta la fecha que evidencian cómo las cuentas de Banco Popular no reflejaban la imagen fiel desde el ejercicio 2011.
De este modo, a través de esta acción judicial, los afectados, tanto si adquirieron sus acciones directamente en la ampliación o con posterioridad a través del mercado secundario, piden la anulación y la responsabilidad legal, la devolución de las cantidades invertidas o la indemnización por daños con los intereses legales.
Además, OCU completa con esta demanda todas las acciones posibles en defensa de los intereses de sus socios afectados por la quiebra del Banco Popular que ocasionó que todos los pequeños accionistas perdieran su dinero a raíz de su resolución en junio de 2017.
En el ámbito penal, OCU presentó en junio de 2017 una querella ante la Audiencia Nacional contra los antiguos administradores del banco, su auditora PwC y su socio responsable de auditoría, que en la actualidad sigue en fase de investigación.
En Europa puso un recurso contra la decisión de la Junta Única de Resolución (JUR) y contra la denegación de la JUR y el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) de dar acceso completo a la información soporte, como el informe de valoración emitido por Deloitte.
En la vía contencioso-administrativa, elevó un procedimiento contra el FROB, que ha sido suspendido hasta que haya una resolución definitiva a nivel europeo contra la decisión de resolución de la JUR. Además de estas acciones, OCU ha puesto en marcha una solicitud de responsabilidad patrimonial al Banco de España que se encuentra pendiente de resolución.
