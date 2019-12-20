Banco Santander Brasil compra el 40% que le faltaba en Olé Consignado por 354 millones

La filial brasileña de Banco Santander ha acordado comprar el holding Bosan Participações, cuya única actividad es la tenencia del 40% del capital social de Olé Consignado, por 1.600 millones de reales (354 millones de euros), según ha informado la entidad en un hecho relevante remitido este viernes a la Bolsa de São Paulo.
Bosan y Santander ya habían acordado, a mediados de marzo de este año, que el banco español tomará el control completo de Olé Consignado. Sin embargo, ambas firmas todavía tenían que negociar la cuantía por la que Santander compraría ese 40%.
Bosan Participações es propiedad de Banco Bonsucesso, que en 2015 formó una joint venture con Banco Santander para crear Banco Bonsucesso Consignado, que, poco más de un año más tarde, se cambió el nombre a Olé Consignado. El negocio principal de esta firma es la concesión de créditos.
Dado que desde que se formó la empresa conjunta entre ambos bancos Santander ya tenía en su poder el 60% de las acciones, la compra de Bosan implica que la entidad será el único propietario de Olé Consignado.
