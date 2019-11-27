El Banco Santander ha reducido su plantilla en España en 3.069 trabajadores, el grueso de su ajuste laboral, tras concluir el periodo de adhesión voluntaria de su último ERE, diseñado para reducir las duplicidades de la red tras la compra de Popular.
El grupo presidido por Ana Botín acordó antes del verano con los sindicatos recortar la plantilla en 3.223 empleados en España y desde ya, gracias al cierre de más de 1.000 sucursales, ha ejecutado más del 95% de las salidas, esas 3.069.
De esa cantidad, 2.041 son hombres y 1.028 mujeres; sólo 39 son salidas forzosas y 3.030 son adhesiones voluntarias de los trabajadores al plan de recorte de empleo negociado por el banco con los sindicatos, según han adelantado a Efe fuentes de la negociación.
El 55% de las salidas, lo que equivale a 1.708, se produce vía prejubilaciones y el 45% restante o 1.361, mediante indemnizaciones. El 82% del ajuste laboral afecta a la red de oficinas del banco, lo que equivale a una reducción de plantilla de 2.521 efectivos.
Atendiendo al recorte de plantilla en la red, las territoriales más afectadas son Andalucía, con la marcha de 398 trabajadores, y Madrid, con 354 empleados; por encima en ambos casos de Valencia y Murcia, con 273 afectados; Galicia, 249 o Castilla y León, con 238.
En Catalunya han salido 221 trabajadores; en el País Vasco, 152; en la territorial de Aragón-Navarra-La Rioja, 141; en Cantabria-Asturias, 130; en Castilla-La Mancha, 127; en Canarias, 112; en Extremadura, 81 y en Baleares, 33. Completa la lista las 8 salidas de la territorial virtual y las 4 de grandes superficies.
