Bankia concede a Siemens Gamesa un préstamo sostenible de 175 millones para la compra de activos de Senvion

MADRIDActualizado:
Bankia ha concedido un préstamo de 175 millones de euros a Siemens Gamesa con el objetivo de financiar la adquisición de determinados activos renovables a la compañía alemana Senvion.
Según informa Bankia, la financiación se ha efectuado mediante un préstamo sostenible bajo criterios ESG (medioambientales, sociales y de gobierno corporativo), que muestran el compromiso estratégico con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS).
El contrato incluye una prima de sostenibilidad que Siemens Gamesa pagaría a Bankia para destinar a proyectos sostenibles, en caso de producirse una variación en los índices de sostenibilidad de la compañía de renovables.
Bankia ha creado recientemente la Dirección de Negocio y Financiación Sostenible que tiene por finalidad impulsar la movilización de recursos bajo un marco de actuación comprometido con criterios medioambientales, sociales y de gobierno corporativo, así como promover la financiación de inversiones bajo estos mismos criterios.
Con esta decisión, Bankia refuerza su compromiso con las finanzas sostenibles y con el impacto medioambiental de su actividad. Esta nueva dirección tiene un enfoque muy transversal en la entidad, tanto desde el punto de vista de segmentos de cliente y productos, como en lo que se refiere a los distintos soportes centrales del banco.
