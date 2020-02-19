Estás leyendo: Bankia concede a Siemens Gamesa un préstamo sostenible de 175 millones para la compra de activos de Senvion

Bankia concede a Siemens Gamesa un préstamo sostenible de 175 millones para la compra de activos de Senvion

El contrato incluye una prima que el fabricante de aerogeneradores pagaría al banco para a proyectos sostenibles si se producen s, cambios en los índices de sostenibilidad de la compañía hispano-alemana.

El logo de Bankia en su sede en una de las torres Kio de Madrid.E.P./Óscar Cañas
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Bankia ha concedido un préstamo de 175 millones de euros a Siemens Gamesa con el objetivo de financiar la adquisición de determinados activos renovables a la compañía alemana Senvion.

Según informa Bankia, la financiación se ha efectuado mediante un préstamo sostenible bajo criterios ESG (medioambientales, sociales y de gobierno corporativo), que muestran el compromiso estratégico con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS).

El contrato incluye una prima de sostenibilidad que Siemens Gamesa pagaría a Bankia para destinar a proyectos sostenibles, en caso de producirse una variación en los índices de sostenibilidad de la compañía de renovables.

Bankia ha creado recientemente la Dirección de Negocio y Financiación Sostenible que tiene por finalidad impulsar la movilización de recursos bajo un marco de actuación comprometido con criterios medioambientales, sociales y de gobierno corporativo, así como promover la financiación de inversiones bajo estos mismos criterios.

Con esta decisión, Bankia refuerza su compromiso con las finanzas sostenibles y con el impacto medioambiental de su actividad. Esta nueva dirección tiene un enfoque muy transversal en la entidad, tanto desde el punto de vista de segmentos de cliente y productos, como en lo que se refiere a los distintos soportes centrales del banco.

