Bankia El juicio por la salida a Bolsa de Bankia se alarga hasta septiembre

Las sesiones de la vista oral se iniciaron el pasado 26 de noviembre y, en un principio, quedaron fijadas hasta el próximo 26 de junio.

El logo de Bankia, en la sede de la entidad. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

El juicio por la salida a Bolsa de Bankia que se celebra en la Audiencia Nacional de San Fernando de Henares (Madrid) alargará sus sesiones, como mínimo, hasta el 18 de septiembre, según la providencia. Las sesiones del juicio oral se iniciaron el pasado 26 de noviembre y, en un principio, quedaron fijadas hasta el próximo 26 de junio. Así, se contemplaba que el juicio durase unos siete meses.

Sin embargo, los retrasos por la baja médica de la fiscal Carmen Launa, la imputación de 34 personas físicas y jurídicas (y no solo de los cuatro a los que acusa la Fiscalía Anticorrupción) y la amplia lista de testigos han motivado que el procedimiento se haya alargado más de lo inicialmente previsto.

El tribunal ha incorporado nuevas fechas en julio y septiembre

En la última providencia que ha remitido el tribunal de la Sección Cuarta de la Sala de lo Penal que preside Ángela Murillo, se ha fijado un calendario de sesiones que se extiende hasta el próximo 18 de septiembre. Así, además de su celebración durante todos los lunes, martes y miércoles hasta el 26 de junio, el tribunal ha incorporado nuevas fechas en julio y septiembre.

En concreto, a lo largo del mes de julio habrá sesiones del caso Bankia los días 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 22, 23 y 24. A continuación, habrá un parón de cinco semanas y las sesiones se retomarán el día 2 de septiembre durante tres semanas de lunes a miércoles (días 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 y 18 de septiembre).

