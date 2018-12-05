Público
Bankia reorganiza el negocio de seguros por la integración de BMN

El banco nacionalizado vende a Mapfre el 51% de Caja Granada Vida y Cajamurcia Vida y Pensiones por 110 millones

Sede de Bankia en una de las Torres Kio de Madrid. E.P.

La entidad seminacionalizada Bankia anunció el miércoles una serie de acuerdos para reordenar sus alianzas en seguros que incluyen la venta de participaciones en varias compañías al grupo Mapfre y el fin de la cooperación con Caser, su otro socio en este negocio.

En un comunicado a la CNMV, el grupo presidido por José Ignacio Goirigolzarri dijo que dentro del segmento de seguros de vida, cederá a Mapfre el control de dos compañías aseguradoras (Caja Granada Vida, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros y Cajamurcia Vida y Pensiones de Seguros y Reaseguros) por un total de 100,3 millones de euros, al tiempo que mantendrá un acuerdo de exclusividad con Caser en Baleares.

Por otra parte, en otros seguros generales, Bankia terminará con la alianza que mantenía con Caser, pero ampliará una con Mapfre que heredó de Banco Mare Nostrum, entidad adquirida por Bankia el año pasado.

Bankia dijo que la reorganización en bancaseguros "no tendrá un impacto negativo significativo en el patrimonio neto contable".

