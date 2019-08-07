Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Barcelona Se mantiene la huelga de vigilantes en el Aeropuerto de El Prat a partir del viernes

No obstante, el comité de huelga someterá mañana la propuesta de Trablisa a votación de los trabajadores, que en última instancia decidirán si se mantiene o no la huelga

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Aeropuerto de Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat.

Aeropuerto de Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat.

La reunión de mediación que han mantenido la dirección y el comité de Trablisa, la empresa encargada de los controles de seguridad en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat, ha finalizado sin acuerdo, por lo que sigue en pie la convocatoria de paros a partir del 9 de agosto.

Juan Carlos Giménez, asesor del comité de huelga, ha explicado al término de la reunión, que ha durado unas cuatro horas, que la empresa ha acudido a la mediación "sin voluntad de negociar" y que sólo ha aceptado una de las diez reivindicaciones planteadas por los trabajadores: la que hace referencia al cobro de un plus en la nómina.

Pese a todo, el comité de huelga someterá mañana la propuesta de Trablisa a votación de los trabajadores, que en última instancia decidirán si se mantiene o no la huelga.

Giménez también ha avisado de que no pueden garantizar que se cubran los servicios mínimos del 90% decretados por la Delegación del Gobierno en Cataluña, ya que hay muchos empleados que están de baja o vacaciones. "Pero intentaremos cumplir la ley", ha subrayado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas