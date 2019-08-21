Bayer vende a Elanco su negocio de salud animal por 6.857 millones

El grupo químico y farmacéutico alemán Bayer ha llegado a un acuerdo definitivo para la venta de su división de salud animal a la empresa estadounidense de servicios veterinarios Elanco por 7.600 millones de dólares (6.857 millones de euros) en efectivo y acciones, según informaron ambas compañías, que esperan completar la transacción a mediados de 2020.
La operación, que permite a Bayer completar antes del plazo previsto las desinversiones anunciadas en noviembre de 2018, contempla el pago en efectivo de 5.320 millones de dólares (4.800 millones de euros), además de la entrega de otros 2.280 millones de dólares (2.057 millones de euros) en acciones de Elanco.
"La salida del negocio de salud animal representa la mayor transacción realizada como parte de las medidas iniciadas por Bayer en noviembre de 2018", tras las ventas de las marcas Coppertone y Dr. Scholl's y del 60% de Currenta, señaló Werner Baumann, presidente del consejo de administración de Bayer.
La adquisición del negocio de Bayer en el área de salud animal permitirá a Elanco crear la segunda mayor compañía mundial del sector y acelerará la estrategia de innovación y productividad de la estadounidense.
"La unión entre Elanco y Bayer Animal Health refuerza y acelera nuestra estrategia, transforma nuestro portafolio con la incorporación de marcas para mascotas bien conocidas y aumenta nuestra presencia en mercados clave emergentes", declaró Jeffrey N. Simmons, presidente y consejero delegado de Elanco.
El negocio de salud animal de Bayer facturó 1.800 millones de dólares (1.624 millones de euros) en el ejercicio fiscal 2018.
