El BCE dice que realizará un "examen riguroso" de la fusión de Deutsche Bank y Commerzbank

El Banco Central Europeo (BCE) tiene previsto realizar un "examen riguroso" de la posible fusión de Deutsche Bank, el mayor banco de Alemania, y Commerzbank, el principal competidor doméstico y en el que el Gobierno germano controla alrededor del 15%, según ha destacado el miembro del Consejo de Supervisión del banco central, Ignazio Angeloni.
Preguntado en una entrevista con Bloomberg por el tipo de análisis que se realizará a ambas entidades financieras si deciden seguir adelante con su fusión, el supervisor italiano ha subrayado que "como cualquier otro banco, deberían esperar un examen riguroso".
"El BCE no prejuzgará, sino que utilizará todas las herramientas de análisis prudencial para garantizar que lo que salga de la fusión sea seguro y fiable", ha añadido.
Este martes, el presidente del Consejo de Supervisión del BCE, Andrea Enria, se mostró contrario a la idea de impulsar fusiones en el sector bancario europeo con el fin de crear "campeones nacionales" para competir con las entidades estadounidenses o chinas.
De su lado, la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y el Bundesbank, el banco central de Alemania, se mostraron neutrales, aludiendo a que era algo privado, por lo que no se espera intervención por su parte.
embargo, la profesora Isabel Schnabel, uno de los cinco miembros del Consejo de Expertos Económicos del Gobierno de Alemania, conocido popularmente como 'los sabios', aseguró que la fusión entre ambas entidades representa "una muy mala idea, desde todos los puntos de vista".
Por su parte, la agencia S&P Global Ratings señaló que, si bien la potencial fusión ofrece considerables ventajas en materia de eficiencia, también conlleva significativas incertidumbres, incluyendo si el sustancial recorte de puestos de trabajo necesario para alcanzar tales sinergias sería políticamente aceptable.
"En teoría, una fusión bien ejecutada entre Commerzbank y Deutsche Bank podría ofrecer considerables ganancias en eficiencia, sinergias de financiación y beneficios de franquicia, sobre todo a nivel doméstico", apostilló la agencia, advirtiendo de que "sigue siendo cuestionable si los sustanciales recortes de empleo que serían necesarios para lograr estas sinergias serían políticamente aceptables".
