Blackstone cierra una operación inmobiliaria récord con la compra de almacenes industriales en EEUU por 16.700 millones

El fondo de inversión Blackstone Group LP comprará almacenes industriales en Estados Unidos al proveedor de logística GLP por 18.700 millones de dólares (unos 16.720 millones de euros), en una operación que según ambas compañías es la transacción más grande de bienes raíces privados a nivel mundial.
El acuerdo alcanzado por Blackstone, el mayor administrador de activos alternativos del mundo, se produce en momentos en que los inversionistas están destinando miles de millones de dólares para adquirir activos logísticos y en que el aumento de las operaciones por comercio electrónico están estimulando la demanda de servicios de entrega y almacenamiento.
Blackstone dijo el domingo que la transacción total alcanza 179 millones de pies cuadrados en activos de logística urbana, lo que casi duplica el tamaño de sus instalaciones industriales en Estados Unidos.
"La logística es nuestro principal tema de inversión global en la actualidad y esperamos construir nuestra cartera existente para satisfacer la creciente demanda por comercio electrónico", dijo Ken Caplan, codirector mundial de Blackstone Real Estate.
GLP, con sede en Singapur, había ampliado sus negocios en Estados Unidos en los últimos cuatro años para convertirse en el segundo mayor actor del sector de logística después de Prologis Inc.
Entre sus clientes está Amazon.com Inc., Walmart , Adidas AG y L'Oreal SA.
Stephanie Lau, analista senior de Moody's, dijo que los activos de GLP en Estados Unidos están en lugares donde la oferta es limitada, lo que los hace más atractivos.
Según datos de Dealogic, la actividad de compraventa en el sector inmobiliario se ha incrementado a nivel mundial en los últimos años, con transacciones anunciadas el año pasado que alcanzaron los 353.000 millones de dólares (cerca de 316.000 millones de euros).
Incluyendo el último acuerdo, Blackstone dijo que ha adquirido más de 86 millones de metros cuadrados en activos logísticos a nivel mundial desde 2010.
