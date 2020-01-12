Público
Público

Blackstone, el mayor casero de España, fusiona la gestión de 20.000 pisos en alquiler

El fondo estadounidense crea una nueva sociedad, Testa Home, para unificar la gestión de unas 20.000 viviendas, el grueso de su cartera de pisos en renta en España.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sede de Blackstone en Nueva York.

Sede de Blackstone en Nueva York.

El fondo estadounidense Blackstone ha unificado la gestión de unas 20.000 viviendas en alquiler, el grueso de su cartera de pisos en renta en España, de forma que a partir de ahora correrá a cargo de la firma Testa Home. Con esta iniciativa, el fondo, actual mayor casero del país, pretende "mejorar la eficiencia en la gestión de sus pisos, optimizar costes operativos y rentabilidad, y prestar un mejor servicio a sus inquilinos".

Las viviendas que Blackstone pasa a gestionar de forma unificada son aquellas que forman parte de bloques de pisos de los que es propietario en su totalidad.

En concreto, a través de Testa Home gestionará las 11.000 viviendas de estas características que tiene a través de su socimi Testa Residencial, otras 6.500 y 500 de sus también socimis Fidere e Hispania, respectivamente, y 2.000 más de su participada Aliseda.

Testa Home es una firma de nueva creación constituida con el objetivo de unificar la gestión de estos pisos. La sociedad que esta participada al 58,12% por Testa Residencial y por Fidere con el 41,88% restante. El actual presidente de Fidere, Juan Pablo Vera, asumirá también el cargo de director general y consejero ejecutivo del consejo de administración de la nueva Testa Home, según informó Testa Residencial al MAB.

La unificación de la gestión y la constitución de esta firma no supone cambio alguno en la actual estructura de propiedad de los pisos, que seguirán manteniendo las referidas socimis y sociedades controladas por Blackstone, según aseguraron fuentes del fondo.

El fondo ha dejado fuera de la sociedad de gestión Testa Home aquellos pisos sueltos, esto es, aquellos ubicados en edificios de los que el fondo no tiene la propiedad de todas las viviendas.

Se trata de activos integrados en Aliseda, la sociedad que Blackstone tiene con el Banco Santander, y en Anticipa, el servicer del fondo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Economía