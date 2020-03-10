La Bolsa española vuelve a caer por segundo día consecutivo por el miedo al coronavirus 

madridActualizado:
La Bolsa española ha perdido este martes el 3,21% y se ha aproximado a 7.400 puntos por la caída del sector eléctrico, banca y grandes valores ante los bandazos de Wall Street y el temor a que empeore la economía por la epidemia de coronavirus.
En su cuarta sesión consecutiva de pérdidas, el índice de referencia del mercado nacional, el Ibex 35, ha perdido 247,2 puntos, el 3,21%, hasta 7.461,5 puntos, nivel desconocido desde el comienzo de septiembre de 2012. En el año retrocede el 21,86%.
La volatilidad de Wall Street y la extensión de las medidas de confinamiento a toda Italia malograron el rebote del parqué nacional en esta jornada, en la que la bolsa llegó a subir cerca del 4% y a recuperar momentáneamente el nivel de los 8.000 puntos por las medidas de estímulo estadounidenses y el avance de las plazas asiáticas.
Excepto Repsol, que ganó el 1,62%, el resto de los grandes valores bajaron: Iberdrola el 5,62%, la tercera mayor caída del IBEX; Inditex el 4,66%; Telefónica el 3,97%; BBVA el 1,37% y Banco Santander el 1,04%.
