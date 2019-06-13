El Comité Asesor Técnico del Ibex acordó el jueves dar entrada en el selectivo español a Masmovil en detrimento de Técnicas Reunidas, dijo el jueves Sociedad de Bolsas. La decisión, basada en criterios de liquidez, capitalización y la estabilidad, permitirá al operador de telecomunicaciones cotizar en este selecto grupo de compañías y ofrecer así un mayor atractivo a sus inversores gracias al previsible aumento de su volumen de negociación.
Analistas de Sabadell habían apostado por la entrada del operador de telefonía, que ofrece servicios de bajo coste de voz y datos a particulares y empresas, dada su negociación elevada y mayor freefloat tras la operación de Providence.
Por su parte, Técnicas Reunidas era uno de los valores con menor volumen de negociación del selectivo español. La entrada del operador de telecomunicaciones al principal índice español lleva a Técnicas Reunidas a tener que abandonar su puesto en la tabla, lugar que ocupaba desde marzo de 2008.
El 13 de julio de 2017, Masmovil se convirtió en la primera compañía que dio el salto en España del Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) al Mercado Continuo, cerrando así una etapa de más de cinco años en el MAB, ya que entró en el mismo en marzo de 2012.
El Comité tiene en cuenta una serie de requisitos para decidir si un valor es elegible o no para entrar en el selectivo, entre los que se encuentran el criterio de que la capitalización media a computar debe ser superior al 0,3% de la capitalización media del Ibex durante el periodo de control, así como otros relacionados con la liquidez que, en algunos casos, se basan en cierta subjetividad.
Entre los factores de liquidez, el CAT basa su decisión en diversas cuestiones de aspecto más técnico pero menos mecánico, como la resiliencia del libro de órdenes o la horquilla de precios que correlaciona la oferta y la demanda, considerados adicionales y de diferenciación. También se pueden tomar decisiones extraordinarias en caso de que la capitalización caiga en exceso.
El CAT ha comunicado que su próxima reunión de seguimiento tendrá lugar el 12 de septiembre de 2019.
Los cambios serán efectivos a partir del día 24 de junio.
