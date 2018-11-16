El economista y ejecutivo del Banco Santander en Brasil, Roberto Campos Neto, ha sido nombrado gobernador del Banco Central de Brasil por el presidente electo, Jair Bolsonaro. La autoridad monetaria del país latinoamericano ha asegurado que todos los directores del banco central se han puesto "a disposición" de Campos Neto. "El director de Política Económica, Carlos Viana de Carvalho, ya ha llegado a un acuerdo con el gobernador electo del Banco Central de Brasil para permanecer en el cargo por un tiempo considerable", ha subrayado la entidad.
El todavía ejecutivo del Banco Santander sucederá así en el cargo a Ilan Goldfajn, que lleva en el puesto desde junio de 2016. "Roberto Campos Neto es un profesional con experiencia y reconocido con un amplio conocimiento del mercado financiero y de la economía nacional e internacional", ha apostillado. Goldfajn seguirá siendo gobernador del Banco Central de Brasil hasta que el Senado apruebe el nombramiento de su sucesor, lo que, de acuerdo a las estimaciones del equipo de Jair Bolsonaro, ocurrirá en los "próximos meses".
Campos Neto es licenciado en Economía y Máster en Economía con especialización en Finanzas por la Universidad de California en Los Ángeles. También es Máster en Matemáticas Aplicadas por el Instituto de Tecnología de California. Actualmente, es el máximo responsable de la Tesorería de la división brasileña de Banco Santander, al que se unió después de que la entidad española comprara el brasileño Banco Bozano Simonsen.
Comentarios
