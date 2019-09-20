La brasileña Oi negocia la venta de su unidad móvil a Telecom Italia y Telefónica

La empresa brasileña de telecomunicaciones Oi está negociando con Telefónica y Telecom Italia para vender su red móvil y evitar el concurso de acreedores, dijeron cinco personas con conocimiento del asunto.
Oi ha estado luchando por dar un giro a su negocio desde que se declaró en concurso de acreedores en junio de 2016 para reestructurar aproximadamente 65.000 millones de reales de deuda.
El mayor operador de telefonía fija de Brasil espera recaudar más de 10.000 millones de reales (2.400 millones de dólares) mediante la venta de sus servicios móviles, según dos de las fuentes, que hablaron con la condición de mantener el anonimato porque las negociaciones son confidenciales.
Oi registró cerca de 35 millones de clientes móviles en los últimos resultados.
Los ingresos de la venta se utilizarían para impulsar el servicio de banda ancha de fibra a domicilio (FTTH), considerado clave para el crecimiento de la empresa, según su plan estratégico de julio. Oi actualmente tiene 360.000 kilómetros de fibra en Brasil, infraestructura que comparte con otros operadores.
La empresa también está sumida en negociaciones preliminares con AT&T Inc y una empresa china, con el objetivo de atraer a más operadores que aún no están en Brasil, dijeron otras dos fuentes.
