Estás leyendo: Bruselas acusa a Amazon de abusar de los datos de otras empresas para vender sus propios productos

Público
Público

Amazon Bruselas acusa a Amazon de abusar de los datos de otras empresas para vender sus propios productos

Además, el Ejecutivo comunitario ha abierto una segunda investigación, pues sospecha que el gigante del comercio electrónico podría favorecer de manera artificial sus propias ofertas minoristas y las de otros vendedores.

La vicepresidenta del Ejecutivo comunitario responsable de Competencia, Margrethe Vestager, durante la rueda de prensa.
La vicepresidenta del Ejecutivo comunitario responsable de Competencia, Margrethe Vestager, durante la rueda de prensa. Olivier Hoslet / EFE

bruselas

EFE

La Comisión Europea (CE) ha acusado este martes a la multinacional estadounidense de venta en Internet Amazon de usar de manera abusiva los datos que obtiene de otras empresas que utilizan la plataforma para vender sus propios productos. Bruselas formalizó esa acusación con el envío de un pliego de cargos a la compañía.

Además, el Ejecutivo comunitario ha abierto una segunda investigación contra Amazon, pues sospecha que la firma podría favorecer de manera artificial sus propias ofertas minoristas y las de otros vendedores que utilizan los servicios logísticos y de reparto del gigante tecnológico.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público