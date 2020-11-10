bruselas
La Comisión Europea (CE) ha acusado este martes a la multinacional estadounidense de venta en Internet Amazon de usar de manera abusiva los datos que obtiene de otras empresas que utilizan la plataforma para vender sus propios productos. Bruselas formalizó esa acusación con el envío de un pliego de cargos a la compañía.
Además, el Ejecutivo comunitario ha abierto una segunda investigación contra Amazon, pues sospecha que la firma podría favorecer de manera artificial sus propias ofertas minoristas y las de otros vendedores que utilizan los servicios logísticos y de reparto del gigante tecnológico.
(Habrá ampliación)
