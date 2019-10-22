Público
Bruselas avisa a España de que el presupuesto para 2020 no asegura el ajuste exigido

En una carta enviada a la ministra de Economía en funciones, Nadia Calviño, la Comisión Europea advierte de que el plan presupuestario no respetaría los requisitos comunitarios de ajuste del déficit estructural, control del gasto público y reducción de la deuda pública. 

14/10/2019.- La ministra de Economía en funciones, Nadia Calviño, durante la clausura del X Encuentro del Sector Financiero organizado por KPMG, Expansión, American Express y Microsoft. / EFE

La Comisión Europea (CE) advirtió este martes al Gobierno español de que su plan presupuestario para 2020 conlleva un "riesgo importante" de desviarse del ajuste fiscal que exige Bruselas para 2020 y le pidió que envíe unas cuentas actualizadas tan pronto como el proyecto sea enviado al Congreso.

En una carta enviada a la ministra de Economía en funciones, Nadia Calviño, el Ejecutivo comunitario advierte de que el plan remitido el 15 de octubre no respetaría los requisitos comunitarios de ajuste del déficit estructural, control del gasto público y reducción de la deuda pública.

