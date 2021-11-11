Estás leyendo: Bruselas empeora su previsión de crecimiento para la economía española y la rebaja al 4,6%

Bruselas empeora su previsión de crecimiento para la economía española y la rebaja al 4,6%

La Comisión Europea asegura que la recuperación "está ganando tracción" tras el desplome provocado por la pandemia.

Una camarera sirve una cerveza en el interior de un bar en una calle céntrica de Barcelona. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

La Comisión Europea ha rebajado su previsión de crecimiento del PIB español en 1,2 puntos para 2021, hasta el 4,6%, y en ocho décimas para 2022, hasta el 5,5%, con respecto a sus proyecciones de verano, aunque asegura que la recuperación "está ganando tracción" tras el desplome provocado por la pandemia gracias al consumo privado y los fondos europeos, según recoge Efe.

