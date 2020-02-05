Estás leyendo: Bruselas evita pronunciarse sobre la senda del déficit de España antes de recibir los Presupuestos 2020

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Bruselas evita pronunciarse sobre la senda del déficit de España antes de recibir los Presupuestos 2020

La Comisión Europea avisa de que España está reduciendo su déficit “muy lentamente” y que se aleja de los objetivos de reducción del déficit a medio plazo.

El vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea, Valdis Dombrovskis, en una rueda de prensa en Bruselas sobre la reforma del pacto de estabilidad. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
El vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea, Valdis Dombrovskis, en una rueda de prensa en Bruselas sobre la reforma del pacto de estabilidad. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

BRUSELAS

Actualizado:

IVO ALHO CABRAL

La Comisión Europea y el Gobierno español están dialogando, pero todavía no tienen ningún acuerdo sobre las cifras de gasto que se incluirán los presupuestos 2020, que España tiene pendiente de enviar a la capital europea en las próximas semanas.

El vicepresidente para asuntos económicos de la Comisión Europea, Valdis Dombrovskis, ha afirmado hoy en Bruselas que, si bien habla con Madrid, esperará a recibir el documento final con los presupuestos para este año antes de dar su opinión sobre el espacio fiscal que Bruselas pretende permitir a España.

Eso sí, Dombrovskis ha avisado de que el ritmo de reducción del déficit de España, que en 2018 fue del 2,5%, y que para 2009 se espera que sitúe en torno al 2%, es insuficiente para cumplir con los objetivos de estabilidad a medio plazo. “Es importante seguir reduciendo el déficit presupuestario y la deuda pública”, ha concluido. “La deuda pública se está reduciendo, pero muy lentamente”.

Por su parte, el comisario de Economía, Paolo Gentiloni, ha utilizado un tono más suave que el de Dombrovskis, y se ha mostrado satisfecho que el Gobierno español tenga unos poderes presupuestarios completos. “Tenemos confianza en que el Gobierno va a presentar una propuesta que debatiremos juntos, pero no tenemos firmado un trato. En cualquier caso, estamos seguros de que llegaremos a un acuerdo con el nuevo gobierno”, ha afirmado.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú