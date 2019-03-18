Público
Butano El precio del butano baja casi un 5% a partir de este martes, hasta los 13,86 euros

El coste de este servicio encadenará así su segundo descenso consecutivo en 2019, de 71 céntimos, después de casi el 5% que también se abarató en enero y que ponía fin a una serie de tres subidas consecutivas.

Un hombre carga seis bombonas de butano, en una imagen de archivo / EFE

El precio medio de la bombona de butano bajará un 4,87% a partir de este martes, hasta los 13,86 euros, frente a los 14,57 euros que cuesta actualmente, según la resolución publicada este lunes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE). De esta manera, el precio de la bombona de butano encadenará su segundo descenso consecutivo en 2019, después de casi el 5% que también se abarató en enero y que ponía fin a una serie de tres subidas consecutivas, tras el repunte del 4,93% que registró en noviembre y del 4,95% y del 4,9% en las revisiones de septiembre y julio, respectivamente.

Tras esta revisión, el precio máximo de la bombona de 12,5 kilogramos, una vez incluidos los impuestos, registrará un descenso de 71 céntimos con respecto a su precio actual. El nuevo precio de la bombona de butano estará vigente durante dos meses, hasta el tercer martes del próximo mes de mayo, cuando se revisará de nuevo.

El precio regulado afecta a las bombonas de butano que más comúnmente utilizan los hogares, envases con carga igual o superior a 8 kilogramos e inferior a 20 kilos, cuya tara sea superior a 9 kilos.

